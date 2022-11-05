International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Lowered to SEK 155 at Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 155 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Stock Up 6.1 %

IPCFF stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

