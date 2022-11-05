Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($41.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $54.04.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

