Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $180,800.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
See Also
