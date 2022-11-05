Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $180,800.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

