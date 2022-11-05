National Bank Financial Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$238.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.11.

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.17.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

