The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $196,299.95 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,120,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,223,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 4.2 %

TOI stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth $114,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Stories

