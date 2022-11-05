Brett Adcock Sells 62,301 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

