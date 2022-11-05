Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50.

On Thursday, September 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50.

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after buying an additional 1,072,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,304,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $31,646,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

