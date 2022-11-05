Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $199,335.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,131,707 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,192.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner purchased 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner bought 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner purchased 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner acquired 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

RKT opened at $6.31 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

