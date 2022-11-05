WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Director James R. Groch Buys 1,400 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) Director James R. Groch acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WEX Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.06. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in WEX by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of WEX by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,250,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in WEX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 254,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WEX by 428.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

