Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $227,376.52 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NEE opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

