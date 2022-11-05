Sven Ante Lundberg Acquires 14,706 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sven Ante Lundberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Sven Ante Lundberg bought 5,826 shares of Merus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92.

On Friday, August 19th, Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 704 shares of Merus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,184.96.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $17.07 on Friday. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $783.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merus by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

