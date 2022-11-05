Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50.

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.12 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 197,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 42.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

