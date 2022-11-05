Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSCCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 6.31.

Shares of CSCCF stock opened at 2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.35. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of 1.73 and a 1-year high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

