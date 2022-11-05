Raymond James Lowers Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$15.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DREUF opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.