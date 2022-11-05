goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Lowered to C$195.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EHMEF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

