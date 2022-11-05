Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Angela Ogbechie Sells 455 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $353.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $448.07.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.