Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

