Brian L. Vance Sells 5,148 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $168,494.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Heritage Financial Stock Up 3.8 %
HFWA stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.64.
Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Heritage Financial Company Profile
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
