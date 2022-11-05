UBS Group Boosts Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target to €27.00

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €28.50 ($28.50) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($29.50) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
