Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €47.00 ($47.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fraport in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Fraport from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($49.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fraport presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Stock Performance

FPRUY stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.