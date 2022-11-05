Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

