Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance
Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $24.20.
About Grieg Seafood ASA
