HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($43.50) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($64.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.00) to €41.00 ($41.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

