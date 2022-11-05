Barclays Trims IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Target Price to GBX 190

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of IWG to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IWG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. IWG has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

