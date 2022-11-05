Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.25) to €7.80 ($7.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.00) to €8.50 ($8.50) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.