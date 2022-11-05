National Bank Financial Boosts Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

