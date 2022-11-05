Hua Medicine (Shanghai) (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 8.00.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMDF opened at 0.45 on Thursday. Hua Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.45 and a 1 year high of 0.45.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treatment of T2D.

