Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Keppel REIT Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KREVF opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Keppel REIT has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.