Diane M. Sullivan Sells 6,500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caleres stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $980.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

