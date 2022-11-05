Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Lowered to €13.00 at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.15.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.66. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

