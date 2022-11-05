Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.