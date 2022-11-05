Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 972 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $46,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

