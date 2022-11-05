Fifth Third Bancorp Has $266,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

JKHY stock opened at $180.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.28. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

