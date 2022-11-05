Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nielsen by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

