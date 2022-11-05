Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.74.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.