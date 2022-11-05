Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,291 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,099 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,560 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

