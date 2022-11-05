Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 4.4 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

