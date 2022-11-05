Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.