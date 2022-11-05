Fifth Third Bancorp Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 82.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 7.7 %

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.