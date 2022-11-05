Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $170.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $266.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.70.

