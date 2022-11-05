Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 577.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

