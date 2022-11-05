Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

