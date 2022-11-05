Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,691 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $80,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

PKI opened at $130.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

