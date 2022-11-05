Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 111 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,868,000 after buying an additional 121,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.33.

Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.