Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 7.5 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

