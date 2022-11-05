Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 53,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC opened at $41.05 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.