Fifth Third Bancorp Has $279,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

