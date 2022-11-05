Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

