Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,504,000 after buying an additional 1,517,114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125,094 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 161,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BLV opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

