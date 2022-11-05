The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.81, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

