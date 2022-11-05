Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $838,000 Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,622 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

